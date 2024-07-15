LIVE UPDATES: RNC begins Monday in wake of Trump rally shooting in Butler

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt shortly after he began speaking at his campaign rally in Butler on Saturday.

One attendee, a former fire chief, was killed and two others were injured. The alleged gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was also killed.

It is the first assassination attempt made on a sitting president or presidential candidate since 1981.

>>> Local officer encountered gunman just before he shot toward Trump at rally, sources tell AP

>>> Butler Trump rally attendees describe panic as shots rang out during attempted Trump assassination

We continue our coverage of this developing story. Stay with Channel 11 and WPXI.com for the latest updates:

UPDATE 9:36 a.m. Monday:

The head of the Secret Service said the agency will “participate fully” in the independent review of the assassination attempt on Trump. The review of how it was allowed to happen was ordered by President Joe Biden.

Director Kimberly Cheatle said on Monday that in addition to the review, the Secret Service will also work with Congress on “any oversight action,” CNN reported.

Cheatle released a statement on Monday saying, “Secret Service personnel on the ground moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former president Donald Trump.”

CNN also reported that the Secret Service did not sweep the building where the shooter was located. The agency had local law enforcement conduct security at the business.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m. Monday:

Two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the Republican National Convention is set to begin.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday evening for the convention, according to the Associated Press. He told the Washington Examiner that he had rewritten his speech for the event to focus more on national unity than on the policies of President Biden.

As for security, the Secret Service said there are no plans to change what is already in place. Security planning in Milwaukee has been underway for 18 months and has been designated an event that gets the highest level of security.

Michael Hensle, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Milwaukee, told NBC News that “no known specific articulated threat to the RNC during or any specific individual attendee” but that there are higher levels of online “chatter” about the assassination attempt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group