Former President Trump’s plane suffers mechanical issue, makes landing in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. — Former President Donald Trump’s plane landed in Billings, Montana on Friday night after suffering a mechanical issue.

NBC News, citing the Secret Service, reports the plane’s mechanical problem was not related to any security issues.

Trump is set to appear at a dinner fundraiser and rally in Bozeman, Montana.

NBC reports that it’s unclear whether the original intent was to land in Billings or Bozeman.

A video of the former president posted to X made no mention of the landing, NBC reports.

His campaign has not yet responded to NBC’s request for comment.

