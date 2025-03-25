Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson to sign with Giants, per report

The Giants are signing a former Steelers quarterback, according to a report.

Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports ESPN sources say Russell Wilson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed.

Russell Wilson and the Giants’ agreement now eliminates New York as a potential option this season for Aaron Rodgers.



It also now leaves Rodgers and the Steelers in a position to work out their own agreement, if the quarterback decides he wants to play this season.



Since free agency began, Wilson had been in talks with the Giants, Browns and Steelers.

This comes after the Steelers front office had said their preference was to bring back either Wilson or Justin Fields. Wilson and the team had started contract talks in January, according to our partners at Steelers Now, and said he wanted to retire a member of the Black and Gold. The talks reportedly continued through at least the start of free agency in early March.

With Justin Fields, who signed with the Jets on March 9, and Russell Wilson moving on from the Steelers, the team has turned over their quarterback room for the 2nd straight season. Currently, the Steelers have two quarterbacks on their roster, Mason Rudolph and former Miami Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson.

Rudolph, who spent the 2024 season with the Titans, spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, which drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Rudolph went 8-4-1 in 13 starts in his first go-round with the Steelers, including a 3-0 run to end the 2023 season in which he helped lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

It also leaves the Steelers with just one last potential free agency option, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He visited the Steelers last week, but left without a contract in place.

