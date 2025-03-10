Justin Fields reaches 2-year deal with New York Jets, report says

Justin Fields will not be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming season.

Fields has reached a two-year, $40 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed with the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As of Monday morning, Schefter said that Russell Wilson has still been in talks with the Steelers.

It was also reported that Aaron Rodgers is under consideration to be a quarterback for the Steelers. “Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union. The idea of Rodgers playing for Mike Tomlin is in play,” Schefter posted on X Monday morning.

This all comes a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

