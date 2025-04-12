Martha Fund hosts 10k to honor FBI Special Agent Martha Dixon

PITTSBURGH — The Martha Fund hosted a 10k on Saturday in Mt. Lebanon to honor and memorialize slain FBI Special Agent Marth Dixon.

According to the organization, each year hundreds of runners of all ages join for Martha’s Run to celebrate her legacy and pay special tribute to all the members of the law enforcement community.

Martha was born in Pittsburgh and got her undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1982. She joined the FBI in 1987 after working as a forensic chemist in Arkansas.

In 1994, Martha, another special agent and a Washington D.C. police officer were shot and killed inside the police headquarters.

The Martha Fund is a charitable organization that is dedicated to preserving the memory of Dixon. The organization hosts family-oriented public event and funds the construction and renovation of playgrounds in the Pittsburgh area.

Each year The Martha Fund seeks corporate support to help meet the costs of Martha’s Run. If you are interested in helping with their next event, please get in touch with themarthafund@gmail.com.

To learn more about The Martha Fund, click or tap here .

