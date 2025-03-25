Former UPMC doctor, Pitt professor accused of trying to kill his wife along Hawaii hiking trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii — A former University of Pittsburgh professor and UPMC doctor was arrested after police said he tried to kill his wife along a hiking trail in Hawaii.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, who lives in Maui now, was arrested Monday after Honolulu Police said that he attempted to push his wife off of a hiking trail and hit her in the head with a rock.

His wife was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Konig was arrested near Pali Highway after a brief foot chase. Police said charges are pending.

Konig is a former assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh and a UPMC anesthesiologist, according to a biography that was previously listed on Pitt’s website.

According to a spokesperson for UPMC, Konig has not worked for the medical company for over two years.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn more about this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group