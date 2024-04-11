Former Vice President Pence to deliver keynote address for faith conference at Grove City College

Former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the keynote address for The Institute for Faith & Freedom 2024 Conference, “Confronting Antisemitism.”

Pence will address the conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 in Crawford Hall Auditorium at Grove City College.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to hear from Vice President Mike Pence on this critically important topic. He has been very vocal in confronting antisemitism, and we are pleased to welcome him to campus,” Grove City College President Paul J. McNulty said in a news release. “Serving in the Trump administration, he was part of significant U.S. actions that brokered the first peace deal in the Middle East in 25 years, the Abraham Accords. In 2018, the administration moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Although the scope of this conference is broader than the nation of Israel, Vice President Pence and his leadership throughout his career make him an excellent choice to speak this year.”

Pence spoke at Grove City College’s commencement in 2017.

The conference also will feature a lineup of speakers confronting antisemitism, including Rabbi Dr. Meir Y. Soloveichik, senior rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel.

