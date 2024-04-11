Local

Former Vice President Pence to deliver keynote address for faith conference at Grove City College

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Republican Presidential Candidates Attend First In The Nation Leadership Summit NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE - OCTOBER 14: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 2023 First in the Nation Leadership Summit on October 14, 2023 in Nashua, New Hampshire. The two day event, hosted by the New Hampshire Republican Party, will feature Republican Presidential candidates, elected officials, and Republican leaders from across the nation to discuss conservative solutions to today’s issues. Former President Donald Trump, who is leading the other GOP contenders by a wide margin in polls in New Hampshire, has elected not to attend the event. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the keynote address for The Institute for Faith & Freedom 2024 Conference, “Confronting Antisemitism.”

Pence will address the conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 in Crawford Hall Auditorium at Grove City College.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to hear from Vice President Mike Pence on this critically important topic. He has been very vocal in confronting antisemitism, and we are pleased to welcome him to campus,” Grove City College President Paul J. McNulty said in a news release. “Serving in the Trump administration, he was part of significant U.S. actions that brokered the first peace deal in the Middle East in 25 years, the Abraham Accords. In 2018, the administration moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Although the scope of this conference is broader than the nation of Israel, Vice President Pence and his leadership throughout his career make him an excellent choice to speak this year.”

Pence spoke at Grove City College’s commencement in 2017.

The conference also will feature a lineup of speakers confronting antisemitism, including Rabbi Dr. Meir Y. Soloveichik, senior rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel.

