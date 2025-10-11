Fort Ligonier Days continues with festivities in Westmoreland County

LIGONIER, Pa. — Thousands of people come to the borough of Ligonier in Westmoreland County for Fort Ligonier Days, and this year is no exception.

The three-day festival kicked off on Friday and features hundreds of vendors, dozens of food booths, a parade and a fireworks display on Saturday night.

Organizers say there’s something unique about their town.

“People will ask why Fort Days is special,” said Jack McDowell of the Fort Ligonier Days Committee. “I think part of the specialness of the event is the town of Ligonier. It’s got some sort of magic that it’s had for years.”

The festival wraps up Sunday and includes a 5-k run and walk.

