Fort Ligonier reenactors give glimpse into 18th-century military encampments

LIGONIER, Pa. — Fort Ligonier gave visitors a glimpse into the past this Memorial Day weekend.

The fort hosted an 18th-Century Military Encampment Weekend, with historical interpreters and reenactors living out the Seven Years’ War and American Revolution.

People who took part say it’s a good time, regardless of who you’re portraying.

"I’ve been doing this for about 30 years," reenactor Max Burkheart said. “Yes, it’s a lot of fun. It’s like the guys portraying confederates. Yeah, it’s a losing side, but somebody’s got to do it, and we enjoy being French.”

Historians at the fort say the Seven Years’ War is considered the first world war, since it pitted Britain and Prussia against France, Austria and Russia.

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