Fort Pitt Bridge inspection scheduled for Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Fort Pitt Bridge is expected to be restricted this weekend as an inspection occurs.

The inspection is scheduled for Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon.

A single-lane restriction will be in place on the upper and lower decks but the bridge will not be completely closed at any point.

Gannett Fleming, an engineering company, will conduct the inspection.

If the weather is bad, the inspection could be delayed.

