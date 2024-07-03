Local

Fort Pitt Museum to kick off Independence Day with raising of 36-foot American flag

By WPXI.com News Staff

Flag raising The Fort Pitt Museum will kick off the Fourth of July holiday by raising a 36-foot American flag with help from staff, scouts and visitors at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. (Fort Pitt Museum)

The Fort Pitt Museum will kick off the Fourth of July holiday by raising a 36-foot American flag with help from staff, scouts and visitors at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The ceremony will start in the Fort Pitt Block House yard, the oldest building in the region.

Following the flag-raising ceremony, visitors can stay for a family-friendly afternoon of living history demonstrations including an exact replica of George Washington’s Revolutionary War tent, on loan from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, cannon firings and 18th-century martial music.

Click here for more information.

