Fox Chapel Borough Police Department warns public of jury duty scam

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — The Fox Chapel Borough Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing jury duty scam.

Police Chief Michael Stevens said that officers have received around 10 reports of people receiving calls from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the department. That person tells the victim they have missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest as a result.

Stevens said these calls are scams and are not coming from anyone in the department.

Anyone who receives a call like this should not share any personal information or make any payments. Instead, they are asked to contact their local police department to make a report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group