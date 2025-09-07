Fox Chapel church’s annual Harvest Fair continues decades-long legacy of charitable assistance

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — The Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church wrapped up the second day of its annual Harvest Fair on Saturday.

Aimed at raising funds for area charities, the fair has become an annual staple for nearly 70 years.

Organizers gather donations all summer to hold a flea market-type event, with the proceeds going to the charities.

Organizers say that, over the years, the fair has raised more than $2 million.

“A lot of people really donate to this from the community, as well as shop it,” said organizers Gwen Zeleski. “They really enjoy this event. They see people they haven’t seen in a while, and they also know it’s for a great cause.”

Any goods that go unsold are given to local charities, then passed on to Goodwill, so nothing goes to waste, organizers say.

