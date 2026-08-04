Franklin Inn continues to connect with community while rebuilding from devastating fire

A local restaurant is still working to reopen after a devastating fire.

Back in December, a kitchen fire destroyed the Franklin Inn Mexican Restaurant.

The owners tell us they hoped to reopen by June, but they’re adding space for handicap-accessible restrooms and a brand-new kitchen, which delayed the opening date.

Now they plan to open by November.

“It’s just great seeing all the people wishing us well,” Owner John Sibula said. “We appreciate all the support, and we can’t wait to open up and see everyone again in the restaurant.”

On Monday, Franklin Inn’s owners held a margarita pop-up, selling pre-made margarita mix and T-shirts.

They say it’s a way to continue to connect with the community even while they are closed.

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