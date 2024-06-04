Franklin Township man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County say they’ve arrested a child predator for having an inappropriate relationship with two girls.

Todd Montgomery of Franklin Township is accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 13 and 11.

A family member of one victim hopes his arrest protects other children.

“Just because it happened to two, doesn’t mean it wouldn’t happen to 100 more,” said a victim’s aunt.

According to state police, one victim said Montgomery inappropriately touched her when she was 11 years old. The victim’s aunt said it’s devastating.

“She’s a very quiet kid who was completely taken advantage of,” said the victim’s aunt. “It’s sickening.”

In a separate case, state police said Montgomery sent a 13-year-old victim several inappropriate messages via social media or through text, including sending explicit photos, sharing sexual fantasies and telling her his desire to marry her when she turns 18.

Police were called to Montgomery’s home after he reportedly took one of the girls to work with him in Slippery Rock when she should have been in school.

A protection from abuse order was served on him, which police say he violated, and they arrested him.

“I think it was about time. I think he has had prior accusations that went completely unfounded for the wrong reasons,” said the victim’s aunt.

The victim’s aunt says they want justice, and her niece is hoping to move on.

Right now, Montgomery is in the Butler County prison and was denied bail.

