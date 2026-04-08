Free dental, hearing and vision clinic returning to Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH — Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh will hold its ninth annual free dental, hearing and vision clinic this fall.

The event brings together dentists, clinicians, nurses, imaging technicians and general volunteers to help children and adults who lack access or cannot afford care.

When and where will the 2026 clinic be held?

The clinic will be held Oct. 16 and 17 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

What services will be provided?

Dental

Procedures provided include dental exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and root canal treatments.

Hearing

Hearing evaluations and free hearing aids will be provided.

Vision

New in 2026, MOMPGH and UPMC Vision Institute will expand their offerings to include vision. Patients who present with vision healthcare needs at the MOMPGH October clinic will now be referred to the Vision Institute staff on-site, who will register them for an appointment at the Vision Institute’s Community Vision Day sister event, scheduled for Oct. 18 at the UPMC Mercy Pavilion, located at 1622 Locust Street in Uptown.

Eye exams, acuity screenings, eyeglass fittings, free eyeglasses and additional care will be offered at the sister event, which will only be open to MOMPGH patients.

How many patients are served?

More than 1,800 MOMPGH volunteers served 2,081 patients in 2025, the most since the nonprofit organization held its first clinic in 2017. Of those patients treated last year, 1,384 received dental care. Additionally, 778 eye exams and 408 hearing exams were provided. On the distribution side, 636 free hearing aids were given to 320 patients. Additionally, 668 free eyeglasses were distributed.

“We were floored by the turnout at our 2025 free, two-day clinic,” says Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh Executive Director Brandi Miller. “There was an incredible sense of community at the convention center, with so many patients receiving life-changing healthcare relief.

Since the first clinic in 2017, MOMPGH has provided $11.8 million in services to more than 11,000 patients.

To learn more about the Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh, click here.

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