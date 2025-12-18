The Free Store in Braddock holds 14th annual toy drive

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A local nonprofit brought some Christmas spirit to Braddock with its 14th annual toy drive.

The Free Store collects toys throughout the year and gets them ready to give out to kids and families in need.

On Wednesday night, it gave toys to more than 300 kid for Christmas.

“It’s a blessing because there are a lot of moms and fathers that need the help. And it’s just knowing that we’re able to give back is a major blessing,” said Shiane Pruenty of The Free Store.

