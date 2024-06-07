Freeport Area School Board looking at options to collect $1.4M in unpaid taxes

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Freeport Area School Board members are weighing their options when it comes to collecting unpaid tax dollars. The Butler Eagle reports the district is owed $1.4 million, according to the director of finance and operations, so this week, the board discussed the idea of publicly posting the names of those who owe money and the amounts to they owe on the district’s website.

The school board president is quoted by the Butler Eagle as saying this would “send a message to the public” that the board is looking to do something, as it prepares to approve its 2024-2025 budget, which reportedly includes a deficit of more than $680,000.

Supporters of the plan to post the names said collecting these unpaid tax dollars could help to create future educational opportunities for students.

“They were talking about South Buffalo Elementary School remodeling. I think I read a while back that their budget is lean – they need money in their budget,” said Edward Soltis of Sarver.

Other taxpayers Channel 11 spoke with did not support what many believe is public shaming.

“Is there any other way? I really don’t think it’s right. Obviously, if they could pay them they would,” said Ginny Braden of Cabot.

If the plan is approved next week, the Butler Eagle reports that information will be published once updated listings are received from tax offices in Armstrong and Butler counties.

Channel 11 reached out to school board members for comment. The president said he was unavailable on Friday.

