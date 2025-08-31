“Fresh new look, fresh year”: Bloomfield barber shop gives kids free back-to-school haircuts

PITTSBURGH — It was a party at a Bloomfield barber shop, where kids could get free haircuts for the new school year.

Fade Lab Studio held its first Back-to-School Kids Cuts community event on Saturday.

Along with a fresh cut, kids could enjoy some food and music thanks to DJ Hipnotik.

Owner Emmanual Torres said he and the DJ wanted to do something for kids and came up with the idea.

“Back to school. Fresh new look, fresh year,” Torres said. “Everything starts off.”

Torres said he knows going back to school can also be a financial burden on parents, and he wanted to help lighten the load.

