Freshii downtown location posts closure notice in Union Trust Building

PITTSBURGH — Freshii, the fast-casual restaurant chain that offers a customizable menu of salads, soups, wraps, smoothies and more, has permanently closed its downtown location.

The restaurant, which was one of several located within the Union Trust Building downtown and with an entrance and visibility on Grant Street, announced its closure via a sign posted on the front door.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that Freshii Union Trust is now closed permanently,” the sign reads. “This decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our deepest gratitude for your support over the past 6 years.”

Click hear to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

