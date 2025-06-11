Frick Pittsburgh’s Clayton mansion undergoes $10M preservation effort

PITTSBURGH — For a short time, visitors to the Frick Pittsburgh’s Clayton mansion will be able to take behind-the-scenes tours to view the mansion’s $10 million preservation effort. The project is funded by both private and public donations and is meant to ensure that visitors to the Frick can enjoy touring the last Millionaire’s Row mansion for years to come.

The multi-million dollar exterior transformation also comes just after the mansion was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in May 2025.

“Preserving Clayton is crucial to our organization’s future, allowing our visitors to continue learning and appreciating the important role that Frick and Gilded Age Pittsburgh played during the industrialization of America,” Chief Curator and Director of Collections Dawn R. Brean said in a release.

