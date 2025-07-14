Large fuel spill shuts down part of road in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A large fuel spill from a garbage truck has shut down part of a busy South Hills road.

The southbound lanes of Route 19 are closed between Abbeyville Road and North Highland Road. Highland Road is also impacted between Route 19 and Oxford Drive.

Bethel Park police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible while crews work to clean up the spill.

It’s unknown when the road will fully reopen.

