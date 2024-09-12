Fugitive from Duquesne taken into custody

PITTSBURGH — A fugitive from Duquesne was taken into custody in Pittsburgh Thursday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Lomax, 31, had been a fugitive since July when bench warrants were issued in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties for probation violations.

Lomax also had two active warrants out of Monroeville for fleeing police and a strangulation charge, as well as a warrant out of Duquesne for terroristic threats.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office encountered two people on Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District Thursday morning. They were waiting to give Lomax a ride.

Detectives went into a nearby house, arrested Lomax without incident and took him to the Allegheny County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

