OnStar technology put an end to chase through multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Here’s how it works

PITTSBURGH — Police told Channel 11 News that a woman had just left the Huntington Bank on East Ohio Street on the North Side on Friday evening when she walked to her car and sat down. Police said she left her door ajar, and that’s when the suspect attacked pulling her by her shirt out of the car, before jumping inside and taking off.

According to the complaint, the suspect Aaron Morris led officers on a high-speed chase through several busy neighborhoods, driving at speeds up to 90 mph, ignoring traffic signals, weaving in and out of lanes, and hanging out of the window.

“It could have really ended badly for a lot of people,” said Gary Pipik as he walked down Smallman Street in the Strip District.

Fortunately, the car was equipped with OnStar technology which showed where Morris traveled in real time. Morris went through Oakland into Downtown Pittsburgh. He eventually drove into the Strip District and from there he went back into town before he returned to the North Side where OnStar disabled the car and police made their arrest.

We asked student Jessica Chiang about the technology Pittsburgh Police used to stop the vehicle; she told us she wishes OnStar technology could be used more often to ensure pedestrian safety.

“I feel like yeah that would definitely decrease the danger we have on the streets,” said Chiang.

So how does the technology work?

We reached out to OnStar and learned they get the car’s location and can block the ignition remotely getting the stolen car to slow down and eventually stop.

“That’s certainly a serious issue that puts the police in a difficult situation so them having Onstar on that vehicle was a real blessing to save lives,” Pipik said.

Morris claimed to be high on drugs at the time of the incident.

He was evaluated and taken to jail. Channel 11 News spoke with the car owner and the victim, her daughter-in-law. They were too afraid to speak on camera but shared that they hope Morris remains behind bars.

