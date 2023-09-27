Full 2023-24 Pitt Men’s Basketball schedule announced

PITTSBURGH — The full schedule for the 2023-24 Pitt Men’s Basketball season has been announced.
🚨ACC Schedule is 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄🚨— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) September 27, 2023
🗞: https://t.co/IbSyE0tc5y
🗓: https://t.co/zKEfBAmvKj
🎟: https://t.co/OdUIVaA0RX pic.twitter.com/1QGuoAb3SB
The Panthers will kick off the season on Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown.
Thanksgiving week, Pitt will face Florida and either Baylor or Oregon State in a tournament in Brooklyn, New York, before an ACC/SEC challenge against Missouri on Nov. 28.
Conference play kicks off with a home game against Clemson on Dec. 3.
Pitt will travel to Morgantown for a Backyard Brawl match-up against West Virginia on Dec. 6.
Home conference match-ups for the Panthers include Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, Florida State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.
For a full look at the schedule, click here.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group