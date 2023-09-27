Full 2023-24 Pitt Men’s Basketball schedule announced

PITTSBURGH — The full schedule for the 2023-24 Pitt Men’s Basketball season has been announced.

The Panthers will kick off the season on Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown.

Thanksgiving week, Pitt will face Florida and either Baylor or Oregon State in a tournament in Brooklyn, New York, before an ACC/SEC challenge against Missouri on Nov. 28.

Conference play kicks off with a home game against Clemson on Dec. 3.

Pitt will travel to Morgantown for a Backyard Brawl match-up against West Virginia on Dec. 6.

Home conference match-ups for the Panthers include Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, Florida State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

For a full look at the schedule, click here.

