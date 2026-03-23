Fundraiser held for family of Washington County teen killed in dirt bike crash

Community members held a fundraiser on Sunday for the family of a Washington County teen who was killed in a dirt bike crash.

The Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company held a boot drive for 16-year-old Ayden Stahl’s family.

Stahl was killed March 13 when authorities say he hit a fallen tree near Adamson Stadium on the California University campus, according to our partners at WJPA.

Our crew at Sunday’s fundraiser spoke with members of Ayden’s boxing team, which changed its name to “Team Ayden” in his memory.

“We come together as a community here in Roscoe, and we try to help one another out,” coach Troy Moore said. “Ayden was one of the most kind-hearted, genuine people that we have ever met.”

The fire company will also host a bingo fundraiser on Saturday at the fire hall.

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