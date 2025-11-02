Fundraiser held for local woman battling breast cancer, previously denied treatment

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A fundraising event helped raise money for a local woman fighting cancer.

Channel 11 told you the story of Cami McDonald, a New Kensington woman diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

McDonald relapsed in 2020, but experienced significant relief after being out on a one-month trial of the drug Lorbrena.

However, Medicare would not cover Lorbrena because it is not FDA-approved to treat breast cancer. The drug would reportedly have cost between $10,000 and $50,000 a month without insurance.

Not long after Channel 11 shared McDonald’s story, Allegheny Health Network got the FDA’s permission to essentially create a clinical trial just for her. McDonald’s medical team will keep notes and records and report back to Pfizer.

McDonald continues to fight the cancer, and on Saturday, the Linda Louise Foundation held a fundraising event for her in New Kensington.

There, McDonald gave some hopeful news about her battle.

“I’ve been in the hospital three times, and I’m just getting over pneumonia, and I’m about to have what I’m going to say by faith is going to be my last surgery on Nov. 24,” McDonald said.

Also, McDonald’s family is raising funds for her medical expenses via GoFundMe. You can also follow her journey at Cami’s Cure on Facebook.

