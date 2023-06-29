Furries in town: Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The furries are officially in town.

Starting on Friday, Anthrocon, the annual “furry convention” kicks off Pittsburgh.

Anthrocon is expected to host over 10,000 attendees from all over the world.

Some of the events will be the popular fursuit parade, an Anthrocon block party, a car show and an art show.

“Everyone treats our attendees with a warmth and a welcoming that you just don’t see in other cities, that in and of itself makes Pittsburgh an ideal place to host this convention,” said John Cole, the public outreach director for Anthrocon.

The events are open to the public and anyone who enjoys furries is encouraged to head to the David Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

