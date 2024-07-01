‘Fusion Fest’, city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration, held in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth celebration took place on Sunday after being rescheduled for severe weather.

“Fusion Fest” featured performers, artists, kids activities and vendors along Smithfield Street and Third Avenue.

The event spanned four different locations in the area.

“We just appreciate the opportunity to have such a venue like this and come out and enjoy ourselves,” said Cheryl Harris.

“It’s just a wonderful experience for African Americans and for people as a whole,” added Tony Harris.

Attendees were able to learn about the timeline of Juneteenth at a historical tent.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group