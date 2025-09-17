Future of Hazelwood riverfront sparks debate over existing recycling plant

PITTSBURGH — The Hazelwood riverfront, once home to mills and factories, is drawing new interest from philanthropists and developers who see it as a blank canvas for housing, retail, and community spaces. But an existing recycling facility and possible plans for its expansion are fueling tensions in the neighborhood.

The area is currently zoned for industrial use, and residents say that leaves the community vulnerable to even more unwanted development.

“They could have like a prison over there,” said resident Saundra Cole-McKamey. “That opens the door for so many other industrial things to be built and come into our community, which we don’t need.”

While rezoning would not prevent the existing recycling facility from expanding, neighbors have petitioned the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to block Republic Services from moving forward with its project.

“The waste plant already causes so many problems,” said Pastor Lutual Love Sr., who lives nearby. “They have rodents the size of cats and dogs.”

A map of the proposal shows how close the facility would sit to existing homes, Hazelwood’s main business corridor, and a planned youth complex.

City Council member Barb Warwick, who represents the district, plans to present a rezoning proposal that would change the riverfront’s classification from industrial to mixed-use.

“Righting a historic wrong where we stuck all the things we didn’t want in a low-income neighborhood, and it’s time to fix that problem,” Warwick said.

City planners are scheduled to vote on the rezoning proposal on Tuesday, September 23.

At 8:28 p.m., Republic Service told Channel 11 there are no current plans to expand the Hazelwood facility. There is a possibility that it will become a transfer station, but currently, they say their priority is to focus on recycling operations.

“We take pride in responsibly managing our facilities and being a trusted partner in the communities we serve. We are committed to engaging with residents and local businesses to discuss operations and community benefits, and have reached out to the Hazelwood Initiative to explore meaningful ways we can support the area. Since acquiring the facility, we have invested over $2.8 million to modernize the property, with an additional $1.4M planned for 2026. Our improvements include cleaning the facility, installing perimeter fencing and improving roadways. Every upgrade has been made with safety, community well-being and responsible operations in mind,” Republic Services said.

