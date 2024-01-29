Garbage truck engulfed in flames in South Fayette

SOUTH FAYETEE, Pa. — A garbage truck was fully engulfed in flames in South Fayette Township.

Members of the Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to the 300 block of Battery Drive North at 7:58 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived on scene they found a garbage truck completely on fire.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived. He was not injured.

They said they called for backup, which arrived within 6 minutes. The fire was then put out and debris was cleaned off the road.

Members of the Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department, South Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Presto Volunteer Fire Department, Oakdale Hose Company and Fairview Volunteer Fire Department helped with the situation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group