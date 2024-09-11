Garfield roads to receive traffic calming measures

PITTSBURGH — Two roads in Garfield will receive traffic calming measures this week.

City of Pittsburgh officials said Schenley Avenue and North Mathilda Street will see the construction of traffic calming measures tentatively starting on Sept. 12, weather permitting.

The traffic calming updates include five speed humps throughout the extent of the project and two speed tables between where transit operates on Schenley Ave. between Columbo Street and Mossfield Street, along with line striping for parking delineation to prevent sidewalk parking. Construction of the speed tables are to bolster safety for those boarding and de-boarding transit, city officials said.

The aim of the project is to increase compliance with posted speed limits on a residential street, city officials said.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents is a top priority for my administration. With the implementation of traffic calming measures on Schenley Avenue and North Mathilda Street. We’re taking significant steps to make our streets safer for everyone—whether they’re walking, biking, or driving. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to building a Pittsburgh where neighborhoods are not only connected but are safe for all who call it home,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

This traffic calming project was selected after a traffic study showed that 74% of motorists exceeded the posted speed limit on North Mathilda Street and 67% of motorists exceed the posted speed limit on Schenley Avenue. The maximum speed recorded on Schenley Avenue. tripled the posted speed limit at 76 miles per hour.

The construction is expected to last two days.

