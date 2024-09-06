Gas to be temporarily unavailable at local Pennsylvania Turnpike service plaza

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Gas will be temporarily unavailable at a local Pennsylvania Turnpike service plaza starting next week.

Turnpike officials said gas and diesel fuel will be unavailable at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Westmoreland County (MM 77.6 westbound) starting on Sept. 9.

Gas will be unavailable for around 10 weeks while 7-Eleven replaces fuel tanks, fuel lines and fuel dispensers as part of scheduled maintenance.

Fuel will be available around 35 miles before New Stanton at the North Somerset Service Plaza.

The rest of the amenities at the New Stanton Service Plaza will be unaffected during this time.

