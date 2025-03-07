Gene Hackman died of heart disease, his wife died of hantavirus about 1 week prior, authorities say

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease a full week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died of hantavirus in their home.

PHOTOS: Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman through the years

Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26. Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home

Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter. Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Hackman, 95, was found in the home’s entryway. His death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Gene Hackman and his wife tested negative for carbon monoxide, sheriff says

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings. It is typically reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Gene Hackman’s dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor’s death

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made the announcement alongside state fire and health officials at a news conference.

Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the couple’s home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group