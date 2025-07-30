George Pickens reflects on move to Cowboys, continues to throws shade at Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens appears to be thriving in his new home with the Dallas Cowboys, continuing to express his appreciation for the move, and his relief to be out of Pittsburgh.

“I definitely feel like I understand the camaraderie more here than I did in Pittsburgh,” Pickens said in a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan. He also complimented the Cowboys’ offensive scheme, noting, “A lot more dig [routes]. That’s what I feel like…a lot of other teams, they don’t want to implement it because you got a running back.”

Since being dealt to Dallas for a third-round pick, Pickens has not held back in making comparisons between his new and former teams. Whether through subtle jabs in interviews or pointed comments on social media, the former second-round pick has made it clear, he doesn’t miss much about the Steelers.

