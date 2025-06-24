Giant Eagle announces fourth wave of locations taking over Rite Aid prescriptions

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle has released a fourth wave of locations that will be taking over Rite Aid prescriptions.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy and announced closures all across the Western Pennsylvania area in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Rite Aid bankruptcy: Pennsylvania AG advising customers to use gift cards, coupons before time is up

Giant Eagle announced it would transfer prescriptions from Rite Aid to certain locations.

The transition of prescriptions from Rite Aid to Giant Eagle has been ongoing since the start of June.

These are the latest Pittsburgh area locations that can take Rite Aid prescriptions:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

June 24 - (McMurray Market District Express Pharmacy) 2840 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317

(Rite Aid) 503 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

June 24 - (South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(Rite Aid) 2655 E Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

June 24 - (South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(Rite Aid) 1222 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

June 24 - (South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(Rite Aid) 2150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

June 25 - (Finleyville Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 3701 Route 88, Finleyville, PA 15332

(Rite Aid) 6375 Library Road, South Park, PA 15129

June 25 - (Cochran Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 1717 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

(Rite Aid) 3210 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

June 25 - (Leetsdale Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 5 Quaker Village Shopping Center, Leetsdale, PA 15056

(Rite Aid) 517 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143

June 25 - (Waterfront Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 420 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead, PA 15120

(Rite Aid) 600 William Marks Drive, Munhall, PA 15120

June 26 (Squirrel Hill Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 1901 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(Rite Aid) 1700 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

June 26 - (Verona Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 200 Allegheny River Boulevard, Verona, PA 15147

(Rite Aid) 109 Allegheny River Boulevard, Oakmont, PA 15139

June 26 - (Harmar Giant Eagle Express Pharmacy) 2611 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

(Rite Aid) 1200 Pittsburgh Street, Cheswick, PA 15024

BEAVER COUNTY

June 26 - (Aliquippa Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 3113 Green Garden Road, Green Garden Shopping Center, Aliquippa, PA 15001

(Rite Aid) 2302 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001

LAWRENCE COUNTY

June 24 - (Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105

(Rite Aid) 135 South Market Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142

MERCER COUNTY

June 24 - (Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105

(Rite Aid) 100 Franklin Street, Mercer, PA 16137

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group