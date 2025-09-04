Giant Eagle announces plans to open standalone pharmacies at former Rite Aid stores in local area

PITTSBURGH — With Rite Aid pharmacies closed across the region, Giant Eagle is giving some of these buildings new life.

In a statement, Giant Eagle confirmed to Channel 11 that it’s taking over the former Rite Aid locations in Mt. Washington and Sewickley, with plans to open them as standalone Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations soon.

Giant Eagle says the initial customer response to recently opened standalone pharmacies in other areas, including Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania and Cambridge, Ohio, is what has encouraged them to consider the potential to expand.

In addition to these properties, our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times report Giant Eagle is also vying for at least two other former Rite Aid store locations in western Pennsylvania but did not say which ones. A spokesperson told Channel 11 they’re hoping this will help to alleviate some of the demand Giant Eagle has been seeing at its pharmacies since Rite Aid stores closed.

Neighbors in Mount Washington told us they’re happy to hear they’ll still have a neighborhood pharmacy close by.

“I’m from a small town - Gettysburg, Pennsylvania - and we had a Rite Aid right in town, so it’s nice to have a small town pharmacy, especially giving you that neighborhood feel, something good for the senior citizens obviously to have close on hand that they can get to,” said Jake Murtoff of Mt. Washington. “I think it’s a good idea.”

Giant Eagle said it is in the process of exploring additional former Rite Aid locations throughout the region but is unable to comment on specific sites until they close on the properties.

