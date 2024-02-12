Local

Giant Eagle launches giveaway where 10 people will win $10,000 in perks

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Giant Eagle

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle launched a giveaway Monday where myPerks members could win enough perks to cover gas or groceries for a year.

A Giant Eagle representative says the grocery chain launched the myPerks Millions Giveaway as a “thank you” for the continued loyalty of their customers. Through the giveaway, 10 people will win 500,000 perks — which is worth about $10,000.

All myPerks members who create a digital account and link their loyalty cards can win the giveaway. Members can register once a day through March 17 the Giant Eagle mobile app or at Giant Eagle’s website.

Each week that the giveaway is active, two customers will win 500,000 perks to redeem however they choose at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo.

Click here for the full list of rules.

