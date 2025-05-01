Giant Eagle offering discount for 1 day to help people restock food after widespread power outages

Giant Eagle announced that it’s offering a discount on all groceries on Sunday to help Western Pennsylvania residents restock following mass power outages.

The company will give a 15% discount on all purchases made at all Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene and Indiana County locations on Sunday, May 4.

Shoppers will receive a coupon when they enter the store or at the checkout. Customers picking up curbside grocery orders or receiving home deliveries on Sunday will automatically receive the discount.

“As the Pittsburgh community continues to recover from Tuesday evening’s severe weather, our teams are working diligently to support our neighbors in need,” said Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman. “We know that Pittsburgh is counting on us to help families restock their refrigerators and pantries, particularly when so many face the reality of unplanned – and unbudgeted – additional grocery store trips in light of widespread power outages. That’s why we are offering 15% off across our Pittsburgh stores this Sunday.”

Purchases not eligible for the discount include milk, alcohol, fuel, tobacco, cigarettes, gift cards, prescriptions, any other items prohibited by law and all third-party transactions including DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart.

