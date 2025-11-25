Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh evacuated due to bomb threat

PITTSBURGH — A Giant Eagle in the City of Pittsburgh was evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 2000 block of Wharton Street in South Side at 8:14 p.m. on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police and the bomb squad brought explosive-sniffing dogs to do a sweep of the store.

40 to 50 people were evacuated from the store as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

There is no immediate obvious indication of an actual threat at the store, police say.

The store was scheduled to close at 9 p.m. and will reopen in the morning on Tuesday, a Giant Eagle spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group