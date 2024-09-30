Glass and Ethnic Festival returns to Mount Pleasant Township to celebrate art, diversity

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The “Glass and Ethnic Festival” returned to Mount Pleasant Township this weekend.

The festival started in 1987 and showcases local skilled glassmakers.

Organizers say it helps celebrate the community’s diversity.

“There are all kinds of booths all over, all different types of food from all around the area, even outside the area, some even from out of state. it’s really an amazing time,” said organizer Rick Fike.

The event is also a celebration of the coal and coke work that helped bring the glass industry to the community.

Local musicians also attended the event to share entertainment.

A parade featuring bands, military units and floats was also held.

Click here to learn more about the Glass and Ethnic Festival.

