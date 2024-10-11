Glassport woman charged with harboring wanted boyfriend, drug possession

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A Glassport woman is facing charges after officials say she hindered her wanted boyfriend’s arrest.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Rayshawn Poindexter, 20, has been a fugitive since May after a bench warrant was issued following a probation violation. The probation was related to a guilty plea involving a firearms charge.

Detectives learned Poindexter was staying at his girlfriend’s house along Vermont Avenue in Glassport. On Thursday, officials went to the house and spoke with Dominae Solomon, 20, who said Poindexter wasn’t at the house and she hadn’t seen him in two weeks, but they were free to search the home.

Poindexter was found in an upstairs bedroom along with bags of suspected drugs and a large amount of cash.

Officials said Poindexter and Solomon denied any knowledge of the suspected drugs. A search warrant uncovered a handgun, more than $16,000 in cash and several bags of suspected drugs, including suspected fentanyl.

Poindexter and Solomon were taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Solomon is facing multiple drug charges as well as one count of hinder apprehension and one count of receiving stolen property connected to the handgun. Poindexter was arraigned on several drug counts as well as the bench warrant.

