Glenfield Borough road to close through mid-May for pipe culvert replacement work

Pipe culvert replacement work on Ferry Road (Route 4030) in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, April 29, weather permitting.

The work will begin at 8 a.m., requiring the closure of Ferry Road between Merriman Road and Glenfield Road through mid-May. PennDOT crews will install a new elliptical pipe.

Traffic will be detoured using the following route:

From east of the closure:

From Ferry Road, turn right onto Glenfield Road

Turn right onto Deer Run Road

Follow Deer Run Road back to Ferry Road

Those coming from west of the closure will use the same detour in the opposite direction.

