Glenwood Bridge to be reduced to 2 lanes for 8 months

PITTSBURGH — The Glenwood Bridge in Pittsburgh will be reduced to one lane in each direction for eight months.

The lane closures start on Monday, March 17, at 9 a.m. and are expected to end in November.

Drivers might experience traffic delays on and near the bridge and are urged to slow down and use caution at the work zone.

The closures are required for the replacement of 11 expansion dams, barriers and pier repairs.

The work is part of a $4.9 million Glenwood Bridge preservation project, which started a year ago.

