Gonzales delivers walk-off win after Pirates mount 9th-inning comeback against Giants

After the Pittsburgh Pirates erased a four-run deficit in the ninth inning, Nick Gonzales delivered a 7-6 walk-off win against the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning.

On the first pitch he saw against Erik Miller (0-2), Gonzales drove a single up the middle to plate automatic runner Michael A. Taylor from second base.

It was the first career walk-off for Gonzales, who was recalled by the Pirates earlier this month. The Pirates’ second baseman has already driven in nine runs this year through his first 11 games.

