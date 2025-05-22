Gordon Ramsay seeks struggling Pittsburgh restaurants for new TV show

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh restaurant owners have an opportunity to seek advice from a celebrity chef in front of a national television audience.

The casting company JS Casting, based in New York City, has put out the call for Pittsburgh-area restaurants interested in receiving feedback from British celebrity chef and restaurant owner Gordon Ramsey in a new television show.

“Are you ready to be rescued?” reads a post announcing the casting call.

Ramsay will potentially offer “professional guidance” to restaurant owners on the show, covering operations like menu choices, management and service. The show is seeking “struggling restaurants” in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cleveland.

Restaurants are invited to apply online for the chance to be on the show.

