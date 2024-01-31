Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Pittsburgh to lay out plan for economic development

PITTSBURGH — Packed in a robotics facility in Hazelwood, state leaders gathered to unveil what they call a monumental blueprint for the future.

“This economic strategy is more than a document, this is our economic rebirth,” said Darrin Kelly who’s the President of Allegheny Fayette Central Labor Council.

It’s a plan that has not existed in the state in decades. Governor Josh Shapiro laid out five priority sectors to invest in: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing and robotics technology.

“It’s about how we become more competitive and create more opportunities for our communities, businesses and residents,” said Secretary Rick Siger who’s with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

So how do you do that? Shapiro said it starts with investing in site development, then speeding up the rate we do business plus opening the doors to everyone to be at the table.

“We are going to put significant capital behind targeted innovation funds to provide support for startups, entrepreneurs in the tech sector,” Shapiro said.

Lastly, he hopes to invest in regional communities by building up small businesses with an investment of $25 million.

His plan in total calls for $40.5 million, he said the state will hear just how he plans to fund it all in his budget address next week.

“Industries right here in Southwestern Pennsylvania quite literally built our nation, helped us win wars, yet for too many they are reading about it in our history books,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro believes this plan is the answer to growth for the state. He wants it to be implemented over ten years and something that is talked about daily not just shoved back on the bookcase.

