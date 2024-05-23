Gov. Shapiro, local leaders celebrate 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The NFL announced Pittsburgh would host the 2026 NFL Draft on Wednesday. Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Pittsburgh to react to the news.

“Let me tell ya, Pittsburgh was the absolute best choice to host the NFL Draft. From Point State Park to Acrisure Stadium, we have got it all, in fact in the many conversations we had with Commissioner Goodell, he cited the view from Mount Washington as something he was psyched about,” Shapiro said.

Officials said the NFL visited the burgh and were satisfied with what the city has to offer. Steelers president Art Rooney II said he’s glad this will take place at the birthplace of professional football.

“We are so excited to host the draft for a lot of reasons. For one we think Pittsburgh and western PA are really the roots of pro football began even before the NFL,” Rooney said.

During the three-day event – Rooney said they also look forward to celebrating the team’s tremendous history and Hall of Fame legends. The event is expected to draw in hundreds of thousands of football fans from all over the world.

This is bigger than just football – this will have a major boost to the local economy. We expect to see packed bars --restaurants – and hotels.

“The love of football, Steelers football, is woven into the fabric of Pittsburgh,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.”You can find a Steelers bar basically any country in the entire world because we have a globally recognized fanbase.”

The president and CEO of VisitPittsburgh said this could bring in between $120 million to $165 million to our area.

Due to the large crowds – officials were asked about the public safety preparations for this major event.

“That’s why I went to Detriot to talk to them to see how they did it, we got great partners in the county and the state,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

The governor also said that Pennsylvania is the only state to land two NFL Drafts. Philadelphia hosted a few years ago and they expect the draft here in Pittsburgh will be even bigger.

