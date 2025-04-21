Gov. Shapiro plans to return to fire-damaged official residence as soon as this week

The governor said he feels confident returning to the residence thanks to the work of Pennsylvania State Police and an independent review of current security protocols. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told Channel 11 he plans to be back sleeping in the governor’s residence as early as this week, just days after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the home while he and his family slept.

The incident occurred last week. Authorities said Cody Balmer is accused of throwing the device into the residence and breaking in with a hammer. He has been charged with arson and attempted homicide. His preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for this week, has been continued to next month.

“My family and I experienced what it’s like to be rushed away from a fire, while you see heroes rushing in,” Shapiro said.

The governor said he feels confident returning to the residence thanks to the work of Pennsylvania State Police and an independent review of current security protocols.

“I feel safe there,” Shapiro said. “I know state police are going to learn from this experience. They’ve brought in a third party to analyze our infrastructure and system. I’m confident any steps that need to be taken will be taken.”

Despite significant damage to parts of the residence, including the state dining room, Shapiro said he plans to continue using the home as intended, including hosting the annual Easter egg hunt for children in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

“Obviously, a good bit of the house is destroyed, and they won’t be going in there,” he said. “But I plan to sleep there this week and be back in the residence, using it as it was intended to be — the people’s house.”

Shapiro also shared that he received a phone call of support over the weekend from former President Donald Trump.

“He called to share his warm regards for me, Lori and our family. I appreciated his call very much, and we agreed to stay in touch,” he said.

A full investigation into the attack is ongoing, and officials said additional security measures are being evaluated.

