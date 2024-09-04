Gov. Shapiro proclaims Wednesday as National Blood Donation Day in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has declared Wednesday National Blood Donation Day in the state.

The proclamation comes as an emergency blood shortage continues, and at the end of the Labor Day holiday — when donations are often down.

“Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, from medical emergencies to critical treatments for conditions such as cancer or sickle cell disease,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO of the Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region. “Giving blood is a meaningful way to help your community, and now is the perfect time to roll up a sleeve to make a potentially lifesaving difference.”

Click here to find blood drives near you.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group